The Washington Wizards, with Tyus Jones, match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 121-105 loss versus the Knicks, Jones totaled 11 points and eight assists.

In this piece we'll dive into Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.5 14.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 2.3 Assists 6.5 5.5 5.8 PRA -- 20.9 23 PR -- 15.4 17.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.4



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Thunder

Jones has taken 10.0 shots per game this season and made 5.2 per game, which account for 11.0% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.6 threes per game, or 10.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.2 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

The Thunder are the 15th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 114.2 points per contest.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 45.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Thunder are ranked 19th in the NBA, giving up 27.1 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 13.8 makes per contest.

Tyus Jones vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 34 15 1 2 2 0 2 12/7/2022 22 3 2 5 1 0 2 11/18/2022 23 13 2 5 1 1 0

