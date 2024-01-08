Wizards vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 8
The Washington Wizards (6-29), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Capital One Arena, will look to turn around a four-game losing skid when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSOK.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wizards vs. Thunder matchup.
Wizards vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSOK
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Wizards vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-11.5)
|246.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Thunder (-11.5)
|247
|-670
|+490
Wizards vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Thunder outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (scoring 121.8 points per game to rank fourth in the league while allowing 114.2 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA) and have a +257 scoring differential overall.
- The Wizards' -382 scoring differential (being outscored by 11 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.1 points per game (15th in NBA) while giving up 126.1 per contest (30th in league).
- The two teams average 236.9 points per game combined, 9.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams surrender a combined 240.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 24-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Washington is 16-19-0 ATS this season.
Wizards Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Kyle Kuzma
|22.5
|-110
|22.6
|Jordan Poole
|14.5
|-125
|16.3
|Deni Avdija
|13.5
|-105
|11.9
|Tyus Jones
|12.5
|-120
|12.5
|Daniel Gafford
|9.5
|-133
|10.5
Wizards and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Wizards
|+100000
|+50000
|-
|Thunder
|+1800
|+900
|-
