On Monday, January 8, 2024, the Washington Wizards (5-23) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSOK.

Wizards vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSOK

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma averages 23 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Tyus Jones puts up 12.3 points, 5.4 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Jordan Poole posts 17.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Deni Avdija posts 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Daniel Gafford puts up 11 points, 7.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 69.3% from the floor (second in NBA).

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 30.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 2.8 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder 17.2 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (third in NBA).

The Thunder are getting 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Jalen Williams this year.

Josh Giddey gives the Thunder 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while posting 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort is putting up 11 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Wizards vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Wizards Thunder 117 Points Avg. 120.7 126.6 Points Allowed Avg. 113.6 48.3% Field Goal % 49.2% 35.8% Three Point % 38.3%

