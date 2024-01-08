Wizards vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (6-29) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on MNMT and BSOK. The point total is 244.5 for the matchup.
Wizards vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-11.5
|244.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 17 games this season that have had more than 244.5 combined points scored.
- Washington's matchups this season have a 241.2-point average over/under, 3.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- Washington is 16-19-0 against the spread this year.
- The Wizards have won in five, or 15.2%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +475 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Wizards vs Thunder Additional Info
Wizards vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 244.5
|% of Games Over 244.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|13
|38.2%
|121.8
|236.9
|114.2
|240.3
|232.8
|Wizards
|17
|48.6%
|115.1
|236.9
|126.1
|240.3
|240.0
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has gone 2-8 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- The Wizards have gone over the total in four of their past 10 outings.
- Washington has performed better against the spread on the road (11-9-0) than at home (5-10-0) this year.
- The Wizards' 115.1 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 114.2 the Thunder give up to opponents.
- Washington is 10-9 against the spread and 4-15 overall when it scores more than 114.2 points.
Wizards vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|16-19
|4-2
|20-15
|Thunder
|24-10
|1-0
|21-13
Wizards vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Wizards
|Thunder
|115.1
|121.8
|15
|4
|10-9
|11-2
|4-15
|11-2
|126.1
|114.2
|30
|15
|9-4
|15-3
|5-8
|14-4
