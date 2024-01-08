Heading into a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11), the Washington Wizards (6-29) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 at Capital One Arena.

In their last time out, the Wizards lost 121-105 to the Knicks on Saturday. In the loss, Kyle Kuzma paced the Wizards with 27 points.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Landry Shamet SG Questionable Hamstring 7.3 1.3 1.4

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Jaylin Williams: Questionable (Hip)

Wizards vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSOK

