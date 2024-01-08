How to Watch the Wizards vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (6-29) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) on January 8, 2024 at Capital One Arena.
Wizards vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Wizards vs Thunder Additional Info
|Thunder vs Wizards Injury Report
|Thunder vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Wizards Prediction
|Thunder vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Wizards Player Props
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- This season, Washington has a 5-23 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.6% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.
- The Wizards' 115.1 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 114.2 the Thunder allow.
- When it scores more than 114.2 points, Washington is 4-15.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards put up more points per game at home (115.8) than on the road (114.7), but also give up more at home (126.3) than on the road (125.9).
- Washington is allowing more points at home (126.3 per game) than on the road (125.9).
- At home the Wizards are averaging 29.3 assists per game, 3.2 more than away (26.1).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Landry Shamet
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Delon Wright
|Questionable
|Quadricep
