The Washington Wizards (6-29) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) on January 8, 2024 at Capital One Arena.

Wizards vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports

Wizards vs Thunder Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

This season, Washington has a 5-23 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.6% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.

The Wizards' 115.1 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 114.2 the Thunder allow.

When it scores more than 114.2 points, Washington is 4-15.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards put up more points per game at home (115.8) than on the road (114.7), but also give up more at home (126.3) than on the road (125.9).

At home the Wizards are averaging 29.3 assists per game, 3.2 more than away (26.1).

