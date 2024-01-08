You can wager on player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kyle Kuzma and others on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Monday at Capital One Arena.

Wizards vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSOK

MNMT and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -135)

Kuzma's 22.6 points per game are 0.1 points more than Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed 5.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (6.5).

Kuzma averages 4.1 assists, 0.6 more than Monday's over/under.

Kuzma's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Monday over/under.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -164) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -111)

Monday's over/under for Tyus Jones has been set at 12.5 points. That is the same as his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (2.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones' 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +162)

The 11.9 points Deni Avdija scores per game are 1.6 less than his over/under on Monday (13.5).

His rebounding average -- six per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (6.5).

Avdija has picked up 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

He 0.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +146)

Monday's points prop bet for Gilgeous-Alexander is 34.5 points. That's 3.0 more than his season average of 31.5.

He has collected six rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -164) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -111)

Monday's over/under for Chet Holmgren is 18.5. That's 1.1 more than his season average.

He averages 1.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 8.5.

He has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

