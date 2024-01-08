Capital One Arena is where the Washington Wizards (6-29) and Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) will clash on Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Kyle Kuzma and Chet Holmgren are players to watch for the Wizards and Thunder, respectively.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Thunder

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSOK

MNMT, BSOK Live Stream:

Wizards' Last Game

In their previous game, the Wizards lost to the Knicks on Saturday, 121-105. Kuzma scored a team-high 27 points (and contributed two assists and two rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 27 2 2 0 1 4 Deni Avdija 23 10 6 2 0 2 Tyus Jones 11 1 8 0 0 2

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma averages 22.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, making 46.4% of shots from the floor and 35.7% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 2.9 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 43.3% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Deni Avdija's numbers for the season are 11.9 points, 6 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the field.

Daniel Gafford is posting 10.5 points, 1.6 assists and 7.6 boards per contest.

Jordan Poole is putting up 16.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 21.3 5.5 3.7 0.3 0.4 2.8 Deni Avdija 12.4 7.3 3.9 1.5 0.4 1 Tyus Jones 14.9 2.3 5.8 1 0.3 2.4 Daniel Gafford 10 7.3 1.1 1.5 2 0 Jordan Poole 14.8 2 3.6 0.8 0.3 2.3

