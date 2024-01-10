Radford vs. Longwood January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Radford Highlanders (10-4, 0-0 Big South) play a fellow Big South squad, the Longwood Lancers (12-2, 0-0 Big South), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Radford vs. Longwood Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Radford Games
Radford Players to Watch
- Bryan Antoine: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kenyon Giles: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DaQuan Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Archer: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 9.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Longwood Players to Watch
- Walyn Napper: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Szymon Zapala: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Elijah Tucker: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Radford vs. Longwood Stat Comparison
|Longwood Rank
|Longwood AVG
|Radford AVG
|Radford Rank
|87th
|79.1
|Points Scored
|74.6
|190th
|12th
|61.6
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|89th
|23rd
|42.0
|Rebounds
|38.1
|115th
|7th
|13.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|205th
|308th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|8.1
|126th
|190th
|13.4
|Assists
|12.4
|257th
|246th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.2
|125th
