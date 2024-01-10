Wizards vs. Pacers January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Wizards (5-25), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, battle the Indiana Pacers (15-14). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MNMT.
Wizards vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, MNMT
Wizards Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Tyus Jones gives the Wizards 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Wizards are receiving 17.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Jordan Poole this season.
- The Wizards are receiving 11.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Daniel Gafford this season.
- Deni Avdija is putting up 11.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is making 49.2% of his shots from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton puts up 24.8 points, 12 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- Myles Turner posts 16.8 points, 1.1 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Buddy Hield averages 13.5 points, 2.8 assists and 3.1 boards per game.
- Bennedict Mathurin averages 13.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.6 boards.
- Obi Toppin averages 11.9 points, 1.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds.
Wizards vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Wizards
|126.3
|Points Avg.
|116.6
|125.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|126.8
|50.6%
|Field Goal %
|48.3%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
