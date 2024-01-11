Hampton vs. William & Mary January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CAA slate includes the Hampton Pirates (4-8, 0-0 CAA) playing the William & Mary Tribe (5-7, 0-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Hampton vs. William & Mary Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Buy Tickets for Other Hampton Games
Hampton Players to Watch
- Kyrese Mullen: 16.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tristan Maxwell: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Von Benson: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jerry Deng: 8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Trey Moss: 14.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chase Lowe: 11.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Caleb Dorsey: 7.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Charlie Williams: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Hampton vs. William & Mary Stat Comparison
|Hampton Rank
|Hampton AVG
|William & Mary AVG
|William & Mary Rank
|69th
|80.4
|Points Scored
|77.6
|118th
|282nd
|75.3
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|254th
|73rd
|39.3
|Rebounds
|35.9
|218th
|94th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|288th
|194th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|9.8
|24th
|121st
|14.5
|Assists
|13.8
|159th
|315th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|10.4
|69th
