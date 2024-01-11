Longwood vs. Radford January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big South schedule includes the Longwood Lancers (12-2, 0-0 Big South) versus the Radford Highlanders (10-4, 0-0 Big South), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Longwood vs. Radford Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Longwood Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Longwood Players to Watch
- Walyn Napper: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Szymon Zapala: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Elijah Tucker: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Radford Players to Watch
- Bryan Antoine: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kenyon Giles: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DaQuan Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Archer: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 9.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Longwood vs. Radford Stat Comparison
|Longwood Rank
|Longwood AVG
|Radford AVG
|Radford Rank
|87th
|79.1
|Points Scored
|74.6
|191st
|12th
|61.6
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|89th
|23rd
|42.0
|Rebounds
|38.1
|117th
|7th
|13.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|205th
|309th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|8.1
|125th
|189th
|13.4
|Assists
|12.4
|258th
|247th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.2
|125th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.