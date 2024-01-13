Saturday's A-10 slate includes the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) facing the George Mason Patriots (11-2, 0-0 A-10) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Richmond Game Information

George Mason Players to Watch

Keyshawn Hall: 16.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Amari Kelly: 12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK Darius Maddox: 13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Woody Newton: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Ronald Polite: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Richmond Players to Watch

Neal Quinn: 13.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Jordan King: 17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Isaiah Bigelow: 11.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dji Bailey: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Mikkel Tyne: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

George Mason vs. Richmond Stat Comparison

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank 184th 75 Points Scored 75.3 178th 69th 65.8 Points Allowed 65.7 67th 258th 34.7 Rebounds 39.1 83rd 359th 5.5 Off. Rebounds 8.8 210th 145th 7.9 3pt Made 7.5 184th 187th 13.4 Assists 12.3 267th 2nd 8.2 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

