Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-2 Sun Belt) face a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at HTC Center. The game will tip off at 3:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Vasean Allette: 15.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 15 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Tyrone Williams: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- R.J. Blakney: 7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jason Wade: 2.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Coastal Carolina Players to Watch
- John Ojiako: 13.1 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jacob Meyer: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylan Blackmon: 13.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Easley Jr.: 8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 8.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0 STL, 1.3 BLK
Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|Old Dominion AVG
|Old Dominion Rank
|78th
|79.3
|Points Scored
|70.3
|281st
|332nd
|78.8
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|298th
|14th
|42.8
|Rebounds
|34.5
|270th
|12th
|12.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|180th
|184th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|5.9
|309th
|102nd
|14.8
|Assists
|10.2
|345th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11
|111th
