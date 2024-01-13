Saturday's A-10 slate includes the La Salle Explorers (9-4, 0-0 A-10) versus the VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) at 12:30 PM ET on USA.

VCU vs. La Salle Game Information

VCU Players to Watch

Max Shulga: 15.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Zeb Jackson: 13.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Toibu Lawal: 9.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Christian Fermin: 5.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK Jason Nelson: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

Khalil Brantley: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jhamir Brickus: 14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Anwar Gill: 11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Daeshon Shepherd: 10.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Rokas Jocius: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

VCU vs. La Salle Stat Comparison

La Salle Rank La Salle AVG VCU AVG VCU Rank 115th 77.8 Points Scored 73.8 208th 199th 71.8 Points Allowed 66.3 77th 221st 35.8 Rebounds 37.1 160th 273rd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 9.0 198th 55th 9.2 3pt Made 8.2 116th 62nd 16.0 Assists 14.5 114th 30th 9.5 Turnovers 12.8 267th

