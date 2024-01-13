The Atlanta Hawks (12-19) are welcoming in the Washington Wizards (6-25) for a contest between Southeast Division foes at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13, 2024. It's the third matchup between the teams this season.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma generates 22.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Wizards.

Tyus Jones is averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He's sinking 53.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Deni Avdija gets the Wizards 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Wizards are getting 17.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Jordan Poole this year.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 10.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 68.3% of his shots from the floor (second in league).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young puts up 27.9 points, 3 boards and 11.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest (third in league).

Dejounte Murray averages 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Clint Capela puts up 12 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in league).

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.7 points, 2.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Saddiq Bey posts 13 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Hawks Wizards 121.9 Points Avg. 116.4 122.6 Points Allowed Avg. 126 46.9% Field Goal % 48.4% 37.1% Three Point % 35.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.