Hampton vs. N.C. A&T January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-5) play a fellow CAA squad, the Hampton Pirates (0-10), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Hampton Convocation Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
Hampton vs. N.C. A&T Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Hampton Players to Watch
- Camryn Hill: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cheyenne Talbot: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aisha Dabo: 7.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Le'Asia Foreman: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Casey Miller: 3.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Maleia Bracone: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordyn Dorsey: 11.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D'Mya Tucker: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Chaniya Clark: 8.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Paris Locke: 4.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
