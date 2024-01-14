The North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-5) play a fellow CAA squad, the Hampton Pirates (0-10), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Hampton Convocation Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Hampton vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

Hampton Players to Watch

Camryn Hill: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Maleia Bracone: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

