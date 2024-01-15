Wizards vs. Pistons January 15 Tickets & Start Time
On Monday, January 15, 2024, the Washington Wizards (6-26) take on the Detroit Pistons (3-29) at 3:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSDET.
Wizards vs. Pistons Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, BSDET
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma averages 23.1 points, 4.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.
- Tyus Jones posts 12.6 points, 3.0 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 53.7% from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Deni Avdija puts up 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the field.
- Jordan Poole averages 17.2 points, 2.5 boards and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- Daniel Gafford posts 10.8 points, 7.7 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 68.4% from the field (second in league).
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham is putting up 23.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
- On a per-game basis, Ausar Thompson gives the Pistons 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Jaden Ivey is putting up 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.2% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.
- The Pistons are receiving 8.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Killian Hayes this year.
- The Pistons are getting 13.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jalen Duren this year.
Wizards vs. Pistons Stat Comparison
|Wizards
|Pistons
|116.7
|Points Avg.
|110.3
|126.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.2
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|46.6%
|35.5%
|Three Point %
|33.7%
