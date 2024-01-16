Richmond vs. Duquesne January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's A-10 slate includes the Duquesne Dukes (9-3, 0-0 A-10) meeting the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Richmond vs. Duquesne Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Richmond Players to Watch
- Neal Quinn: 13.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan King: 17.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 11.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dji Bailey: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mikkel Tyne: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Jimmy Clark III: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dae Dae Grant: 19.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andrei Savrasov: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Fousseyni Drame: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- David Dixon: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK
Richmond vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison
|Duquesne Rank
|Duquesne AVG
|Richmond AVG
|Richmond Rank
|114th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|75.0
|188th
|113th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|70th
|119th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|34.7
|257th
|59th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|5.5
|359th
|65th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|7.9
|145th
|201st
|13.3
|Assists
|13.4
|190th
|136th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|8.2
|2nd
