Wednesday's Big South schedule includes the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) versus the Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information

Longwood Players to Watch

Walyn Napper: 14 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Johnathan Massie: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Michael Christmas: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Szymon Zapala: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Elijah Tucker: 6.7 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Trae Broadnax: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmir Langlais: 9.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Justin Bailey: 10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Alves: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jordyn Surratt: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Longwood vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison

South Carolina Upstate Rank South Carolina Upstate AVG Longwood AVG Longwood Rank 257th 71.9 Points Scored 77.3 128th 207th 72.3 Points Allowed 63 20th 326th 32.9 Rebounds 41.1 29th 279th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 13.2 9th 126th 8.1 3pt Made 5.6 325th 149th 13.9 Assists 13.1 215th 165th 11.6 Turnovers 12.4 241st

