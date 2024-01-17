Wednesday's Big South slate includes the Radford Highlanders (10-6, 0-1 Big South) playing the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Radford Players to Watch

  • Kenyon Giles: 14.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DaQuan Smith: 14.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryan Antoine: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chandler Turner: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Archer: 7.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

  • Caleb Robinson: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Julien Soumaoro: 14.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DQ Nicholas: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lucas Stieber: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Richards: 5.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Radford vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison

Radford Rank Radford AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank
213th 73.4 Points Scored 73.3 219th
142nd 69.6 Points Allowed 72.9 225th
234th 35.4 Rebounds 39.8 61st
267th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 10.3 86th
142nd 7.9 3pt Made 7.3 210th
311th 11.7 Assists 11.9 296th
86th 10.6 Turnovers 10.7 92nd

