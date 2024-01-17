VMI vs. Furman January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) meet the Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon teams at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
VMI vs. Furman Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
VMI Players to Watch
- Taeshaud Jackson: 7.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brennan Watkins: 15.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyran Cook: 11.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Furman Players to Watch
- JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carter Whitt: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
VMI vs. Furman Stat Comparison
|VMI Rank
|VMI AVG
|Furman AVG
|Furman Rank
|281st
|70.6
|Points Scored
|83.5
|29th
|229th
|73.0
|Points Allowed
|80.1
|345th
|45th
|40.4
|Rebounds
|40.0
|57th
|149th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|86th
|180th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|9.4
|45th
|319th
|11.5
|Assists
|17.6
|20th
|359th
|15.6
|Turnovers
|14.1
|332nd
