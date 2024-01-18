Virginia Tech vs. Duke January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ACC slate includes the Duke Blue Devils (9-5) facing the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) at 8:00 PM ET.
Virginia Tech vs. Duke Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Elizabeth Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Duke Players to Watch
- Oluchi Okananwa: 10.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taina Mair: 11.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jadyn Donovan: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Reigan Richardson: 11.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ashlon Jackson: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
