William & Mary vs. Campbell January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CAA schedule includes the William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) meeting the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
William & Mary vs. Campbell Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Chase Lowe: 12.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Moss: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 14.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Dorsey: 7.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Charlie Williams: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Campbell Players to Watch
- Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jasin Sinani: 6.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alex Kotov: 5.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elijah Walsh: 5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
William & Mary vs. Campbell Stat Comparison
|William & Mary Rank
|William & Mary AVG
|Campbell AVG
|Campbell Rank
|144th
|76.6
|Points Scored
|68
|317th
|249th
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|45th
|211th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|32.3
|340th
|280th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|344th
|45th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|6.2
|290th
|174th
|13.6
|Assists
|12.1
|282nd
|85th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12
|204th
