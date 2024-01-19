VCU vs. Saint Louis January 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) meet a fellow A-10 team, the VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.
VCU vs. Saint Louis Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
VCU Players to Watch
- Max Shulga: 15.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zeb Jackson: 13.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Toibu Lawal: 8.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Christian Fermin: 6.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gibson Jimerson: 16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tim Dalger: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kellen Thames: 5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cian Medley: 4.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
VCU vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison
|VCU Rank
|VCU AVG
|Saint Louis AVG
|Saint Louis Rank
|200th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|73.9
|207th
|108th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|75.8
|287th
|180th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|34
|290th
|221st
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|312th
|119th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.6
|171st
|116th
|14.5
|Assists
|11.9
|294th
|263rd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|11.1
|120th
