The Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) meet a fellow A-10 team, the VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

VCU vs. Saint Louis Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other VCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Players to Watch

  • Max Shulga: 15.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Zeb Jackson: 13.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Toibu Lawal: 8.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Christian Fermin: 6.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
  • Jason Nelson: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Louis Players to Watch

  • Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Gibson Jimerson: 16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tim Dalger: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kellen Thames: 5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cian Medley: 4.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison

VCU Rank VCU AVG Saint Louis AVG Saint Louis Rank
200th 74.1 Points Scored 73.9 207th
108th 67.9 Points Allowed 75.8 287th
180th 36.5 Rebounds 34 290th
221st 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 312th
119th 8.2 3pt Made 7.6 171st
116th 14.5 Assists 11.9 294th
263rd 12.6 Turnovers 11.1 120th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.