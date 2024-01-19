The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-8) meet a fellow CAA squad, the William & Mary Tribe (5-7), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Kaplan Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

William & Mary vs. Delaware Game Information

William & Mary Players to Watch

Nylah Young: 16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Bella Nascimento: 14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kayla Rolph: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Cassidy Geddes: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kayla Beckwith: 4.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

Tara Cousins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydney Boone: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Klarke Sconiers: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Chloe Wilson: 11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ande'a Cherisier: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

