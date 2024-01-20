Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the George Mason Patriots (13-2, 2-0 A-10) facing the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-4, 1-1 A-10) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

George Mason vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other George Mason Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Players to Watch

Keyshawn Hall: 17.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Amari Kelly: 12.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Darius Maddox: 13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ronald Polite: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Woody Newton: 6.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Mika Adams-Woods: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Chad Venning: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK Charles Pride: 11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Yann Farell: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Barry Evans: 3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison

George Mason Rank George Mason AVG Saint Bonaventure AVG Saint Bonaventure Rank 167th 75.7 Points Scored 73.9 203rd 56th 65.5 Points Allowed 65.3 52nd 92nd 38.5 Rebounds 33.9 291st 215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9 193rd 185th 7.5 3pt Made 8.2 119th 280th 12.1 Assists 13.2 209th 145th 11.4 Turnovers 10.6 85th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.