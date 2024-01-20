Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the George Mason Patriots (13-2, 2-0 A-10) facing the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-4, 1-1 A-10) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information

George Mason Players to Watch

  • Keyshawn Hall: 17.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Amari Kelly: 12.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Darius Maddox: 13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ronald Polite: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Woody Newton: 6.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

  • Mika Adams-Woods: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chad Venning: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Charles Pride: 11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Yann Farell: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Barry Evans: 3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

George Mason vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison

George Mason Rank George Mason AVG Saint Bonaventure AVG Saint Bonaventure Rank
167th 75.7 Points Scored 73.9 203rd
56th 65.5 Points Allowed 65.3 52nd
92nd 38.5 Rebounds 33.9 291st
215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9 193rd
185th 7.5 3pt Made 8.2 119th
280th 12.1 Assists 13.2 209th
145th 11.4 Turnovers 10.6 85th

