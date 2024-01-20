Liberty vs. Sam Houston January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Liberty Flames (11-5, 0-1 CUSA) face the Sam Houston Bearkats (8-8, 1-0 CUSA) in a clash of CUSA squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Liberty vs. Sam Houston Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Liberty Players to Watch
- Zach Cleveland: 11.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kyle Rode: 12.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Joseph Venzant: 5.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Colin Porter: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Sam Houston Players to Watch
- Davon Barnes: 14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damon Nicholas Jr.: 8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lamar Wilkerson: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Ray: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Kian Scroggins: 6.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Liberty vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison
|Liberty Rank
|Liberty AVG
|Sam Houston AVG
|Sam Houston Rank
|115th
|77.6
|Points Scored
|72.4
|245th
|11th
|61.9
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|215th
|148th
|37.2
|Rebounds
|37.3
|143rd
|183rd
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|119th
|9th
|10.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|185th
|20th
|17.6
|Assists
|13.7
|170th
|15th
|8.9
|Turnovers
|13
|289th
