Saturday's MEAC slate includes the Howard Bison (3-12) facing the Norfolk State Spartans (11-4) at 2:00 PM ET.

Norfolk State vs. Howard Game Information

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Kierra Wheeler: 18.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

18.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Niya Fields: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Da'Brya Clark: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Makoye Diawara: 6.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Diamond Johnson: 20.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 5.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Howard Players to Watch

Nile Miller: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Iyanna Warren: 12.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Vanessa Blake: 6.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyana Walker: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Kaniyah Harris: 2.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

