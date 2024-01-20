The James Madison Dukes (11-4) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (10-3) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Old Dominion vs. JMU Game Information

Old Dominion Players to Watch

En'Dya Buford: 10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Kaye Clark: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0 BLK Jordan McLaughlin: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Brenda Fontana: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Simone Cunningham: 4.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

JMU Players to Watch

Peyton McDaniel: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jamia Hazell: 12 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kseniia Kozlova: 12.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Steph Ouderkirk: 4.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

