The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-11, 0-3 Sun Belt) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) in a matchup of Sun Belt squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Old Dominion Players to Watch

Vasean Allette: 16.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Chaunce Jenkins: 15.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Tyrone Williams: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK R.J. Blakney: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jason Wade: 2.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyreke Locure: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Bolden: 8.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Savion Gallion: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jerry Ngopot: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank 277th 70.8 Points Scored 68.6 309th 322nd 77.9 Points Allowed 72.6 217th 260th 34.7 Rebounds 39.5 61st 166th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 12.2 17th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 5.4 334th 354th 9.7 Assists 14.8 109th 131st 11.2 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

