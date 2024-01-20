Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-11, 0-3 Sun Belt) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) in a matchup of Sun Belt squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Vasean Allette: 16.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 15.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tyrone Williams: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- R.J. Blakney: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jason Wade: 2.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyreke Locure: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Bolden: 8.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Savion Gallion: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jerry Ngopot: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison
|Old Dominion Rank
|Old Dominion AVG
|UL Monroe AVG
|UL Monroe Rank
|277th
|70.8
|Points Scored
|68.6
|309th
|322nd
|77.9
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|217th
|260th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|39.5
|61st
|166th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|12.2
|17th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|5.4
|334th
|354th
|9.7
|Assists
|14.8
|109th
|131st
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
