The Radford Highlanders (10-6, 0-1 Big South) meet the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) in a clash of Big South squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information

Radford Players to Watch

Kenyon Giles: 14.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK DaQuan Smith: 14.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryan Antoine: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Chandler Turner: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Archer: 7.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Trae Broadnax: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmir Langlais: 9.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Justin Bailey: 10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Alves: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jordyn Surratt: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Radford vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison

Radford Rank Radford AVG South Carolina Upstate AVG South Carolina Upstate Rank 216th 73.4 Points Scored 71.9 258th 139th 69.6 Points Allowed 72.3 210th 233rd 35.4 Rebounds 32.9 327th 263rd 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 277th 142nd 7.9 3pt Made 8.1 125th 307th 11.7 Assists 13.9 145th 85th 10.6 Turnovers 11.6 164th

