Virginia Tech vs. NC State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC schedule includes the NC State Wolfpack (11-3, 3-0 ACC) versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-5, 1-2 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: The CW
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Lynn Kidd: 15.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sean Pedulla: 13.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mekhi Long: 4.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Nickel: 8.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
NC State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne: 14.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jayden Taylor: 13.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 12.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dennis Parker Jr.: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Virginia Tech vs. NC State Stat Comparison
|NC State Rank
|NC State AVG
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Virginia Tech Rank
|114th
|77.7
|Points Scored
|73.4
|218th
|106th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|87th
|177th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|34.6
|263rd
|139th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|323rd
|146th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|191st
|13.4
|Assists
|15.1
|93rd
|9th
|8.6
|Turnovers
|11.5
|154th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.