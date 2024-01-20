The Washington Wizards (6-29) match up with the San Antonio Spurs (5-29) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 20, 2024. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSSW.

Wizards vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 20

Saturday, January 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSSW

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma puts up 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Tyus Jones puts up 12.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.

Deni Avdija posts 11.9 points, 6 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the field.

Daniel Gafford puts up 10.5 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.1 blocks (seventh in league).

Jordan Poole puts up 16.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama is putting up 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He's also draining 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He's draining 45.7% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Spurs are receiving 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Devin Vassell this year.

Jeremy Sochan gives the Spurs 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game while posting 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tre Jones is putting up 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is draining 46.5% of his shots from the field.

Wizards vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Wizards Spurs 115.1 Points Avg. 111.2 126.1 Points Allowed Avg. 122.9 47.9% Field Goal % 45.5% 35.3% Three Point % 34.2%

