The UMass Minutewomen (3-12) face the George Mason Patriots (11-3) in a clash of A-10 teams at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

George Mason vs. UMass Game Information

George Mason Players to Watch

Sonia Smith: 15.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Zahirah Walton: 10.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

UMass Players to Watch

Stefanie Kulesza: 12.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Kristin Williams: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Bre Bellamy: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Tori Hyduke: 5.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Lilly Taulelei: 7.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

