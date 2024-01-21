George Mason vs. UMass January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UMass Minutewomen (3-12) face the George Mason Patriots (11-3) in a clash of A-10 teams at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.
George Mason vs. UMass Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
George Mason Players to Watch
- Sonia Smith: 15.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zahirah Walton: 10.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
UMass Players to Watch
- Stefanie Kulesza: 12.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kristin Williams: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bre Bellamy: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tori Hyduke: 5.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lilly Taulelei: 7.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
