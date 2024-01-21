Virginia vs. Florida State January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (8-6) play a fellow ACC team, the Florida State Seminoles (12-4), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
Virginia vs. Florida State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Virginia Players to Watch
- Kymora Johnson: 11.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Camryn Taylor: 14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jillian Brown: 6.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- London Clarkson: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Alexia Smith: 4.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Florida State Players to Watch
- Makayla Timpson: 13.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Ta'Niya Latson: 21.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- O'Mariah Gordon: 13.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sara Bejedi: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alexis Tucker: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
