On Sunday, January 21, 2024, the Washington Wizards (6-29) play the Denver Nuggets (25-12) at 6:00 PM ET on MNMT and ALT.

Wizards vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 21

Sunday, January 21 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, ALT

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma puts up 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Tyus Jones posts 12.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.

Deni Avdija averages 11.9 points, 3.9 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Daniel Gafford puts up 10.5 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.1 blocks (seventh in NBA).

Jordan Poole posts 16.3 points, 2.4 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Nuggets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Nikola Jokic gives the Nuggets 26.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nuggets 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is making 53.8% of his shots from the field.

Jamal Murray is putting up 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 12 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Wizards vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Wizards Nuggets 115.1 Points Avg. 115.7 126.1 Points Allowed Avg. 110.6 47.9% Field Goal % 49.2% 35.3% Three Point % 37.4%

