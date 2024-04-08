The James Madison Dukes (6-0) have the best odds in the Sun Belt and the 84th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +50000 on the moneyline.

The Dukes host the Buffalo Bulls, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29. Oddsmakers have not yet set odds for this contest.

James Madison NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 84th Bet $100 to win $50000

James Madison Team Stats

James Madison's +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.0 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 80.5 per outing (328th in college basketball).

The Dukes are 2-0 at home, 2-0 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

James Madison is 4-0 as the favorite and 2-0 as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Dukes are 2-0. They also have won every game decided by six points or fewer (4-0).

James Madison Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-0 | Q2 Record: 2-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 3-0

1-0 | 2-0 | 0-0 | 3-0 James Madison has one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, James Madison is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, James Madison is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best James Madison Players

Terrence Edwards leads the Dukes in scoring, racking up 19.5 points per game.

T.J. Bickerstaff paces James Madison with 7.7 rebounds per game, and Michael Green III leads the squad with 4.0 assists per contest.

Noah Freidel hits 2.5 threes per game to lead the Dukes.

Raekwon Horton leads the team with 1.5 steals per game. Julien Wooden collects 0.8 blocks a contest to pace James Madison.

