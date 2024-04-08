Bookmakers expect decent results from the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0), assigning them the 35th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +8000 on the moneyline.

The Cavaliers play the Florida Gators. The two teams meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Virginia is a 1.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 135.5.

Virginia NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +8000 35th Bet $100 to win $8000 Preseason +8000 36th Bet $100 to win $8000

Virginia Team Stats

Virginia averages 80.0 points per game (156th in college basketball) while giving up 50.0 per contest (31st in college basketball). It has a +30 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 30.0 points per game.

Virginia Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Virginia Players

The Cavaliers points and assists leader is Reece Beekman. He scores 16.0 points per game and records 7.0 assists.

Virginia's rebounding leader is Leon Bond III, who averages 9.0 per game.

Isaac McKneely knocks down 4.0 threes per game to lead the Cavaliers.

Beekman leads the team with 3.0 steals per game. Ryan Dunn collects 2.0 blocks an outing to pace Virginia.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.