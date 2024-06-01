Sportsbooks don't view the Washington Wizards (0-0) as serious championship contenders, with +50000 odds to win it all in as they prepare for the 2023-24 season opener, a matchup on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +50000 27th Bet $100 to win $50000 To Make the Finals +25000 - Bet $100 to win $25000 To Make the Playoffs +1100 - Bet $100 to win $1100

Wizards Team Stats

The Wizards' 35-47 record last season was not good enough to make the playoffs.

The Wizards put up a 19-22 record at home and were 16-25 away last year.

Washington picked up 16 wins as the favorite (in 27 games) and 19 wins as an underdog (55 games).

The Wizards were 21-31 in the Eastern Conference, including 8-8 in the Southeast Division.

When favored by three points or fewer last season, the Wizards had a 5-7 record. They were 11-4 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

As a three-point (or fewer) underdog last season, Washington had a 6-5 record. The team also was 13-31 when an underdog of more than three points.

Wizards' Top Players

Jordan Poole averaged 20.4 points per game last season.

Deni Avdija collected 6.4 rebounds a game and Tyus Jones dished out 5.2 assists per contest.

Poole was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 2.6 per game.

Delon Wright averaged 1.8 steals per game. Daniel Gafford collected 1.3 blocks a contest.

