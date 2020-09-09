Advertisement

Jacobs could be perfect fit for JMU’s new system

Zach Jacobs is getting ready for his final season with the JMU men’s basketball program.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Zach Jacobs is getting ready for his final season with the JMU men’s basketball program.

Jacobs has appeared in 92 games for the Dukes during his career, making 17 starts with 11 of them coming during the 2019-2020 season. As he prepares for his final season at JMU, Jacobs could be finding himself in a system that fits his game.

“It’s really fast, it’s up and down so it’s going to be really important for us to play fast, play hard, be in shape, make good decisions at a fast pace,” said Jacobs.

Mark Byington is entering his first season as JMU head coach and brings with him an up tempo, fast-paced, free-flowing style of play that could feature a big role for Jacobs who is a 6′8″, 230 pound forward with the ability to play both inside and outside.

“I have been working on my shot a lot and I have been shooting a lot,” said Jacobs. “Coach wants me to shoot and yells at me when I don’t shoot which is nice. It’s nice just to be able to step out and take bigger guys off the dribble to the basket and take smaller guys and use my body so I like it a lot.”

Byington added: "I have really kind of worked on him with his mentality that I don’t want him thinking as a backup. I don’t want him thinking as a role player. I want him to try and come in and really make an impact on the game.”

Jacobs had his best career performance last season when he averaged 6.6 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 72.0% from the free throw line.

