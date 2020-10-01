Explore More Discovery Museum helps kids learn and have fun during pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “We were really trying to meet parents where they were, some parents are ready to come back to the museum and play. Some are working parents and are looking for enrichment opportunities and support for their child’s virtual learning,” Lisa Shull, the Executive Director at EMDM, said. According to Shull, at the request of parents, the Museum started an Explorer’s Academy to keep children learning all day in an interactive way.

“15 children with 15 different schedules,” Shull said. “Our first priority is making sure they are working on their school work through virtual learning. We’re not their teachers, but we’re supporting their teachers to make sure they get their assignments done.”

When not doing their school work, the kids can work on arts and crafts, read, learn about science and even play outdoors.

For those looking for some at home fun, the museum has also created discovery kits. The most recent is called Weather Watchers.

“They’re literally creating their own weather studio,” Shull said. “So they can make their own rain gauge, wind vane, all of those different things and it’s all in the kit.”

Kits come with all needed materials for seven different activities, with step by step instructions for every activity as well as a weather journal to keep track of what you’ve done

The Weather Watchers kit is still available to order online, and can be picked up curbside or taken home after a visit to the Museum to play. Shull says the Museum will also have a Spooky Kit coming in the next few weeks.

Shull says the Explorer’s Academy is currently at capacity, but the museum is now open for reserved playtime, and reservations can be made on their website https://www.iexploremore.com/

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.