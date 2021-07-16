Campaign finance reports: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in cash

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe significantly outraised Republican Glenn Youngkin in the most recent campaign-finance reports. McAuliffe also holds a significant lead in cash on hand.

Reports filed Thursday and Friday with the Department of Elections show McAuliffe raised $7.4 million in cash in the most recent reporting period. Youngkin raised $3.5 million.

McAuliffe reported $9.0 million cash on hand, compared to $2.6 million for Youngkin. The reports also show Youngkin spent significantly more money than McAuliffe in the reporting period.

Youngkin spent $5.2 million, compared to $1.6 million for McAuliffe. Youngkin is a political newcomer and has flooded the airwaves with ads to introduce himself to voters.

