Advertisement

Campaign finance reports: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in cash

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe significantly outraised Republican Glenn Youngkin in the most recent campaign-finance reports. McAuliffe also holds a significant lead in cash on hand.

Reports filed Thursday and Friday with the Department of Elections show McAuliffe raised $7.4 million in cash in the most recent reporting period. Youngkin raised $3.5 million.

McAuliffe reported $9.0 million cash on hand, compared to $2.6 million for Youngkin. The reports also show Youngkin spent significantly more money than McAuliffe in the reporting period.

Youngkin spent $5.2 million, compared to $1.6 million for McAuliffe. Youngkin is a political newcomer and has flooded the airwaves with ads to introduce himself to voters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former student -- the victim of a sexual assault by a former teacher -- is suing RCPS for...
Lawsuit filed against Rockingham County Public Schools over sexual abuse case
A handgun at Tobey's Pawn Shop in Albemarle County. Adults under 21 may be able to purchase one.
UVA alum helps strike down a federal handgun law
Malcolm Sipe has been missing from his Augusta County home since July 5.
Augusta County still searching for missing endangered man
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Debra Deyoe wins top prize from Virginia Lottery.
Woodstock woman wins $250K in Virginia Lottery scratcher game

Latest News

Ben Cline
Rep. Cline introduces bipartisan bill to increase opportunities for veterans
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Candidates for governor sound off on Virginia top business ranking
W.Va. House Speaker strips delegate of committee vice chair position following sexual social media post
Judge dismisses group’s effort to remove Black state senator