JMU to stop using training video after backlash

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University will stop using a training video after it received major backlash from multiple sources.

The “Social Justice and Inclusion” video was used to train some student staff ahead of the first day of classes Monday.

In a statement, JMU President Jonathan Alger said in part:

We value and respect individuals of all backgrounds. I want to reassert my commitment, and that all of us at James Madison University, to develop and foster an inclusive environment.

Everyone has a place at JMU, and we will continue to strive to create a climate in which everyone feels welcome and respected. That includes people of all racial, gender, socioeconomic, religious, and cultural backgrounds.

You can find the full statement and video here.

