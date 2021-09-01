Advertisement

Education Department awarded $1.8M for mental health program

The award was announced Tuesday by U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West...
The award was announced Tuesday by U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education’s program to increase mental health awareness among youth and train school staff to respond has received a $1.8 million grant from the federal government.

The award was announced Tuesday by U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

The senators said in a news release the program also works to train school teachers and employees to detect and respond to mental health issues and connect young people affected by behavioral health issues with needed services.

The award comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Hurricane Ida tracks through the Mid-Atlantic
Ida remnants moving out of our area
Augusta Health
Augusta Health sees largest spike yet in positive COVID-19 cases
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack

Latest News

Augusta Health
Augusta Health sees largest spike yet in positive COVID-19 cases
Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah is offering a support group for those navigating the...
Hospital introduces support group for pregnancy and infant loss
Dr. Wenger said things like masking, social distancing and good hygiene can help mitigate the...
Social distancing and masking can lessen flu season’s effects, doctor says
College student studying
College-aged students are facing barriers to accessing mental health services