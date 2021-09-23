Advertisement

Virginia Redistricting Commission comes up with two potential maps

By John Hood
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Redistricting Commission has two of its possible new state legislative maps, but political analysts say the hard part is not over.

Republicans and Democrats presented their maps at Monday’s commission meeting to scale back gerrymandering.

The commission, made up of 16 members, was approved by voters during last year’s election and was formed to cut down on partisan and racial gerrymandering.

Bob Roberts, a political analyst who teaches at James Madison University, says one of the takeaways is that the Democrats’ map would eliminate Tony Wilt’s 26th district.

He says this would create a new district, covering Harrisonburg down to Bridgewater and everything west.

While time was spent by two consultants on the maps, Roberts believes the decision will still be left up to Virginia’s Supreme Court.

“Unless there’s a deal struck somehow between the Republicans and trading district and stuff like that, the commission doesn’t work like that,” Roberts says. “Therefore what’s likely to happen is this goes to the State Supreme Court and the Supreme Court will have to hire a consultant and that consultant will have to redraw the maps again.”

The commission has until Oct. 10 to reach an agreement before presenting to state legislators.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
A joint investigation at 249 Cattle Scales Road led investigators to discover the girl had died...
Search for three-year-old devastates Valley community
A line of heavy rain is working through the area.
Heavy rain leads to impressive rain totals, some flooding
VDOT reports tractor trailer crash in Shenandoah County.
VDOT: I-81 cleared as of Wednesday evening

Latest News

Middle River Regional Jail (WHSV)
Virginia inmates to be counted at home in redistricting
(FILE)
Restoring voting rights for felons who have completed sentences is easier than last year
Virginia State Capitol
Redistricting Commission receives new maps
(FILE)
Witness signatures required to vote through the mail