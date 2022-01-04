Casto retiring as Riverheads football head coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Robert Casto is retiring.

The head coach of one of the most successful football programs in VSHL history is stepping down at the end of the school year. Casto confirmed his decision to retire as head coach of the Riverheads High School football program to WHSV Tuesday afternoon after it was first reported by the YAC Sports Podcast, which is hosted by Joe Deck and Leland McCray and discusses sports in Augusta County.

Casto guided the Gladiators to nine state titles during his 26 seasons as head coach. Riverheads has won the last six VHSL Class 1 state championships and currently owns the longest winning streak in the country at 50 consecutive games. Riverheads went 14-0 overall and defeated Galax, 45-14, to claim the state championship in 2021. Casto finishes his career at Riverheads with a mark of 261-59 overall.

Casto previously stepped down as Riverheads head coach in January of 2019 but returned to the position on May of that year after his replacement, Thad Wheeler, unexpectedly resigned.

