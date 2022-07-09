JMU director of track and field and cross country resigns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After 13 years of coaching the Dukes, Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Ta’ Frias has resigned from her position.

Frias joined the Dukes in 2009 and served as the head coach of the track and field team for six years. In 2014, she became the director of track and field and cross country.

Under her leadership, JMU captured its first CAA track and field title in 2012. The Dukes broke 26 school records and multiple student-athletes captured individual conference titles.

This past May, Frias and the Dukes captured their first ECAC outdoor track and field championship.

“Her student-athletes were model members of our department, achieving off the field, attaining leadership opportunities, and posting high academic marks,” said JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne in a press release shared on Friday. “Her influence was undeniable and will be missed.”

Frias will be moving to Texas, where her husband will be the new head women’s soccer coach at the University of Houston. The search for the new JMU director of cross country and track and field will begin immediately.

