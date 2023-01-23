JMU professor gives tip on conserving energy and saving money in winter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - So far this winter, we have seen temperatures ranging from below-freezing to around 60 degrees.

A professor of integrated science at James Madison University who studies heating, ventilating, and air conditioning says despite the dramatic changes, there are ways homeowners can cut down energy consumption.

“Cracks between windows and walls, between doors and floors to the outside, these are simple things that you can weatherize it by putting weather strips or caulking it that will minimize how much heat you are losing to the outside,” Dr. Karim Altaii said.

Dr. Altaii says setting your thermostat to 68 degrees when your home is unoccupied is another common tip to cut energy consumption and save money.

He also recommends insulating air ducts in your home, which will keep heat in, reduce indoor noise, and improve air quality.

“Most of our ducts at home run through the attic and the attics are insulated. Especially if it was loose insulation, that loose insulation can go into the ducts and go into the air that we breathe inside the house,” Dr. Altaii said.

For those seeking to perform weatherization or an energy audit on their home, Dr. Altaii says you can set up a consultation with him and the Office for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy by clicking here, or by seeking out a professional business in the area.

