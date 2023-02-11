Linville family working to preserve historic Lincoln Homestead

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A family is working to preserve a historic Linville home with some presidential ties.

Benjamin and Sarah Bixler have been working to preserve the Lincoln Homestead in Linville, while making sure it provides a good, safe home for their family.

Jacob Lincoln came to the Valley in 1768, and was the youngest brother of President Abraham Lincoln’s grandfather, even though President Lincoln never visited the home.

The house was built in 1800, and stayed with the family for almost a century.

After being owned by multiple families, the house sat empty for almost 20 years, until the Bixler’s bought the property and began renovating it.

“When my husband, Benjamin, and I were looking for a farm to purchase in the Shenandoah Valley, we happened upon this property.” Sarah said. “We have a lot of interest in historic homes, we have skills in salvage and construction, and it seemed like a house that would be worth saving and we would love to live.”

The sign that greets people on the porch of the Lincoln Homestead. (WHSV)

Sarah mentioned that she knows a lot of people are interested in visiting the home, and that they try to open it up to the public throughout the year.

“We also are planning ahead for some historic interpretation events to occur.” Sarah said.

The Bixler’s are hosting an event on Sunday, February 12, to commemorate President Lincoln’s birthday. There will be a cemetery observance at 2:00 p.m. that’s open to the public and will include a telling of the history.

If you’d like to learn more about the Lincoln Homestead and stay up to date with events and notifications, you can check out their website, Facebook page, and their Instagram.

